City will explore Country Club land purchase

City to Explore Country Club Land Purchase

On the heels of the unexpected news that the Germantown Country Club property will be sold, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has directed City Administrator Patrick Lawton to work with the Germantown Parks and Recreation Commission to explore the possibility of the City purchasing the property to be used as a park. The Commission will conduct research and work with other City departments to determine the viability of the project. Cost will also be a factor in the decision.

“This is a beautiful piece of property and with the limited amount of vacant land in our City, it just makes sense to assess the possibility of the City purchasing the land,” said Palazzolo.

Lawton discussed the project individually with members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and met with Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Kevin Young and Parks Director Pam Beasley this week to outline the proposed assignment.

“Of course they will need to access the expertise of our City departments, including engineering, to make an informed decision about the possible purchase, but who better to make a recommendation like this than our residents,” Lawton said.

The commission will also take into consideration how the land might fit into the context of the recently developed parks master plan.

“We understand that there will be great interest in the property from developers and possibly from those who wish to continue operating it as a country club,” said Palazzolo. “It’s just too great of an opportunity to let it pass without some serious consideration by the City about how we could use it to benefit our residents and preserve the residential character of the area surrounding the property.”

The property trustee has indicated a desire to have a contract on the property by the end of April or May. Details from the Parks and Recreation Commission’s research and resulting recommendation will be made public as soon as they are finalized. The commission’s recommendation will be considered by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which will make a final decision on the purchase.

All commission meetings are open to the public. For a complete list of meetings, visit Germantown-TN.gov/Calendar. Public comments related to the project are being collected at Germantown-TN.gov/Comment.