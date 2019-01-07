New field house, performing arts building scheduled for Houston High

Houston High School is on pace to get a new athletic facility and performing arts building in the next two years.

On Jan. 8, the city’s Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss a “phasing plan for future building modifications and additions” at Houston High School.

The first phase of the project would include a 12,480-square-foot athletic field house. A band hall expansion is slated for the second phase and a 14,000-square-foot performing arts building and concession stand would be completed in the last two phases.

Last month, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a “use on appeal” to allow new athletic and arts facilities on the premises of the high school.

The four-phase expansion is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2019. It could be completed as soon as the end of 2020.

The athletic field house and concessions pavilion will be located on the south side of Wolf River Blvd. west of Dogwood Gardens Drive. The site surrounding the field house will be developed into a “fan zone” with improved street sidewalks, walkways, lighting, fencing and seating areas. Archways for “Mustang Lane” will be built at the north and south end of the drive that circulates the new buildings.

“Houston High School’s athletic programs are growing and the construction of this new athletic field house will provide the space required for proper training for all sports,” said Steve Landwehr, principal for Fleming Architects. “The proximity of the field house is convenient as well for all sports utilizing the turf field. Relocating the football locker rooms and coach’s offices will also free up space in the existing school for other sports to utilize.”

The plan will not impact existing parking and additional parking will not be necessary.

The field house will include a “state-of-the-art” weight room and a new football locker room.

The Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) hosted a meeting on Friday to address the public.

Houston High School was constructed by the Shelby County Board of Education in 1988.

In 2003, a building addition was built. The property was transferred to GMSD when that entity was created in 2014.