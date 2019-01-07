Mayor addresses Germantown Country Club closure

After learning that Germantown Country Club will close next month after nearly 50 years of business city officials were quick to quell concerns over the future of the property.

The club, which includes an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, a pool and a restaurant, is located on 179 acres off of Kimbrough Road.

Members of the private club received a letter last week stating that it would close for business on Feb. 28 for financial reasons.

Club owners Ken Anderson and Mary Charles Anderson passed away in 2012 and last June, respectively, at which point the club was placed into a trust.

In a statement released on Jan. 4, Mayor Mike Palazzolo said he understands “community concerns about what is next for the property.”

“While we do not know the immediate intention of the owners, we have reached out to the trustee to learn more about their plans and to ensure that any ownership change occurs with the expectation to comply with the property’s current residential zoning,” he stated. “I can also state unequivocally that, as your mayor, I will not support a proposal to rezone or develop this land for multi-family housing, nor will I support Smart Growth zoning for the area.”

The property is currently zoned residential.

“If the property does not remain as a country club, any changes will occur with regard for the interests of all adjoining property owners,” Palazzolo said. “I respect this decision of the family trust and understand the central role this wonderful amenity has played in the lives of so many over almost 50 years of existence as a home for golf, tennis, swimming and as a host for social functions from weddings to class reunions and much more.

“The city will make it a priority to share information regarding plans for the property as they become available to us,” he added. “As always, I welcome your input.”