Germantown Police Reports

December 21

Crimes

• A suspect broke out glass and stole two cash registers at a business located at 9423 Poplar Ave. at 3:25 a.m.

• A building’s exterior doors were damaged in the 7600 block of Southern Ave. at 11:52 a.m.

• The victim reported receiving harassing phone calls from an unknown person. The complaint originated in the 1700 block of Troon Cove at 2:27 p.m.

• The victim’s dog was bitten by an unrestrained dog in the 9000 block of Latimer Drive at 3:00 p.m.

• A contractor was reportedly bitten by the homeowner’s dog in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Drive at 7:42 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Hazelton Drive at 2:52 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Exeter Road and Farmington Blvd. at 2:57 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a dog at West Street and Enterprise Ave. at 3:40 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a pedestrian causing fatal injuries at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 6:55 p.m.

December 22

Crimes

• An unattended bicycle was stolen at 1925 Exeter Road at 12:16 p.m.

• A male suspect stole a wallet from a business located at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 6:59 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle’s trailer struck another vehicle at 9375 Poplar Ave. at 10:40 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Street and Innsbruck Drive at 2:08 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 3075 Village Shops Drive at 2:50 p.m.

December 23

Crimes

• A male was arrested for physically assaulting two family members in the 2500 block of Hacks Cross Road at 1:47 a.m.

• Two employees were involved in a physical altercation during an argument at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 11:00 a.m.

• A female suspect stole cookware from a business located at 2005 Exeter Road at 5:30 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Exeter Road and Poplar Ave. at 1:45 p.m.

December 24

Crimes

• The victim’s identity was used to make fraudulent purchases in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated in the 7800 block of Walking Horse Circle at 8:45 a.m.

• A delivered package was stolen from the front porch of a residence in the 7500 block of Heathmore Place at 11:50 a.m.

• A female suspect was arrested for stealing clothing from a business located at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 2:50 p.m.

December 25

Crimes

• Entry was forced into a residence and electronics were stolen in the 2900 block of Woffington Lane at 7:54 p.m.

December 26

Crimes

• The victim’s wallet was stolen after he left in within a building located at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 2:00 p.m.

• Male suspects stole the victim’s wallet from her purse at 7850 Poplar Ave. at 2:26 p.m.

• The victim’s identity was used to open a fraudulent account. The complaint originated in the 2000 block of Whispering Pines at 4:25 p.m.

• A boyfriend and girlfriend allegedly assaulted each other during an argument in the 1300 block of Landfair at 9:31 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and West Brierbrook Road at 1:57 p.m.

December 27

Crimes

• The victim’s financial account was accessed from an unknown location and redirected elsewhere. The complaint originated in the 2100 block of Cornwall at 9:21 a.m.

• The victim’s reported that his 2004 Toyota Camry has been stolen by an acquaintance. The complaint originated at 7945 Wolf River Blvd. at 10:46 a.m.

• A male suspect stole merchandise from a business located at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 4:08 p.m.

• The victim’s online account was used to make a fraudulent purchase. The complaint originated at 2031 West Street at 4:27 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 11:55 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and West Farmington Blvd. at 12:46 p.m.

December 28

Crimes

• A suspect attempted to complete a sales transaction using forged documents. The complaint originated at 7455 McVay Station Court at 7:58 a.m.

• A male was arrested for assaulting his father during an argument in the 1900 block of Rye Road at 2:48 p.m.

December 29

Crimes

• A male suspect stole beer from a business at 1351 S. Germantown Road at 1:16 a.m.

• The victim was bitten by a stray dog in the 1800 block of New Riverdale Road at 3:21 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at 1801 S. Germantown Road at 10 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 2031 West Street at 10:50 a.m.

December 30

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a parked vehicle in a parking lot at 2231 S. Germantown Road at 10:22 p.m.

December 31

Crimes

• Medication was stolen from a vehicle at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 1:40 p.m.

• A wallet was stolen from an unattended shopping cart at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 3:20 p.m.

• Two male suspects entered a business displaying weapons and stole money at 7730 Wolf River Blvd. at 7:07 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Exeter Road at 8:55 p.m.

January 1

Crimes

• The victim reported that their cell phone was stolen during a party. The complaint originated in the 1700 block of Dickens Cove at 2:28 p.m.

• A female adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 4:40 p.m.

January 2

Crimes

• A male adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 10:40 a.m.

• The victim’s stolen personal information was used to make a fraudulent purchase in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 7800 block of Walking Horse Circle at 12:40 p.m.

• A male adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 1351 S. Germantown Road at 11:47 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Pike at 4:29 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Knoll Lane and Poplar Pike at 6:21 p.m.

January 3

Crimes

• A female adult was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Miller Farms Road at 8:15 a.m.

• The victim alleges that a contractor stole jewelry from a residence in the 1500 block of Grove Meadow Court East at 10:58 a.m.

• A former employee embezzled money and materials from a business at 9155 Poplar Ave. at 4:10 p.m.