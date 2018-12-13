Fred’s closes 5 local pharmacies, refers customers to nearby Walgreens

Five local Fred’s pharmacies are among the 116 locations the chain has recently closed in Tennessee and six other Southern states.

Back in September, the Memphis-based retailer announced plans to lay off 80 people at its headquarters and close approximately one-third of its pharmacies after failing to overcome competition from other discount pharmacies.

Fred’s plans included selling patient’s medical files and pharmacy inventory in 185 stores to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (an American holding company that owns Walgreens, Boots and various pharmaceutical manufacturing, wholesale and distribution companies).

In addition to multiple Tennessee pharmacies, Fred’s closed pharmacies in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The Tennessee closures include these Shelby County locations:

11888 U.S. 70, Arlington, which closed on Nov. 29. Those pharmacy records have been transferred to Walgreens Store #6985 at 2960 Canada Road, Lakeland. That Walgreens’ phone number is (901) 379-2102.

6064 Stage Road, Bartlett, which closed Dec. 4. Those pharmacy records have been transferred to Walgreens Store #4083, 5950 Stage Road, Bartlett. That Walgreens’ phone number is (901) 377-0940.

450 W. U.S. 72, Collierville, which closed Nov. 28. Those pharmacy records have been transferred to Walgreens Store #6212, 824 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville. That Walgreens’ phone number is (901) 853-3714.

1290 Lamar Ave., Memphis, which closed Dec. 6. Those pharmacy records have been transferred to Walgreens Store #4628, 987 Union Ave., Memphis. That Walgreens’ phone number is (901) 543-0217.

5016 Summer Ave., Memphis, which closed Nov. 30. Those pharmacy records have been transferred to Walgreens Store #6644, 4625 Summer Ave., Memphis. That Walgreens’ phone number is (901) 684-1026.

Consumers can see a full list of closures online at fredsmeds.com/pharmacy_transition. Patients who want to remain with Fred’s also can log in to the patient portal link at that same URL to process their prescriptions at an open Fred’s location.