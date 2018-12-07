Holiday Parade moved to Sunday

The Germantown Holiday Parade has been moved to Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.



Throughout the week, city staff has been monitoring the weather forecast calling for steady rain showers for Dec. 8. The City has been in contact with multiple, credible meteorologists that have provided staff with reliable forecast information and recommendations. Based on the weather data, City staff has made the decision to move the Germantown Holiday Parade to the rain date of Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.



With the parade being moved to Sunday, the following road closures will be in effect:

Beginning at noon on Sunday, both southbound lanes of Kimbrough Road from Wolf River Blvd to Farmington Blvd for parade entry line-up.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., both southbound lanes of Kimbrough Road from Farmington Blvd to Pine Valley Lane will be closed. All East and westbound lanes of Farmington Blvd from Kimbrough Road to Exeter Road will also be closed. In addition, all north and southbound lanes of Exeter Road from Farmington Blvd to Neshoba Road will be closed.

At 1:30 p.m, all safety barricades will be closed off at all driveways and intersections. Rest assured, in the event of an emergency, access points will be opened immediately for emergency vehicles only.

Following the conclusion of Sunday’s parade, additional posts will be made to the City’s social media pages and website once the roads have been reopened.