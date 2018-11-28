Festive Friday

Rainy weather didn’t dampen the holiday spirits of the many Germantown residents who attended the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting.

Usually held outdoors at Municipal Park Lake, weather forced festivities indoors to City Hall.

The Germantown Community Chorus performed holiday songs and children had their pictures taken with Santa Claus.

Those interested in getting their picture taken with Santa can show up at the Germantown Train Depot (2260 West Street) between 1-4 p.m. this Saturday.

Next is the Germantown Holiday Parade from 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The parade begins at the corner of Kimbrough Road and Farmington Blvd., proceeds west on Farmington Boulevard to Exeter Road and ends at Germantown Athletic Club.