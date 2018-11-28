Ethan eager to attend UT

Germantown High School senior baseball and football standout Ethan Payne signed a Letter of Intent last week to play baseball at the University of Tennessee next fall.

Payne was the starting quarterback for the Red Devil football team that went a combined 23-2 in the last two seasons.

PICTURED: Ethan Payne is pictured with father Todd Payne, mother Michelle Roberts Payne, Head Coach Casey Callaway, Assistant Coach Beau Martin and Assistant Coach Christopher Bunkley.