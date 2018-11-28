$1 million raised for Briarcrest expansion

Briarcrest Christian School has announced that $1 million has been raised for the expansion of its elementary school as a result of a matching gift from Briarcrest alumni Duncan Williams and his sister, Emily Williams Dunn.

The new addition will be officially named the A. Duncan and Carolyn S. Williams Elementary Wing as a tribute to their parents. These commitments help Briarcrest move forward with construction plans and into its final, public phase of fund raising.

This new 25,737 square-foot expansion will feature a spacious multi-purpose gymnasium, a dedicated STEM lab, and a new Art room, and additional classrooms. All of these new facilities will provide scheduling flexibility and space to enhance all of the current academic and athletic programs school wide.

“For many years, Duncan and I considered how we could give back to Briarcrest in honor of the sacrifices that our parents made so many years ago,” said Emily Williams Dunn. “Supporting the final phase of the Briarcrest Master Plan with the expansion of the elementary school resonated with Emily and me in a powerful way,” said Duncan Williams. “Having an opportunity to reach families in the earliest years of their Briarcrest experience was the answer,” he added.

More than $5 million has been secured toward the $5.4 million goal to begin construction of the project. “This construction project is the final step in fulfilling Briarcrest’s long-term Master Plan that was developed many years ago,” said Jamie Augustine, Chairman of the Briarcrest Board of Trustees. “We believe that this new facility will help fulfill our mission and serve future generations of elementary students desiring a Christ-centered, biblically-based education for many years to come,” added Augustine.

“The Williams’ involvement and support certainly energized our fundraising efforts,” said Mark Merrill, President of Briarcrest Christian School. “It has been a blessing to see so many Briarcrest families step forward to be a part of this special campaign for the expansion of our elementary school.

The exterior façade maintains the architectural theme established at the high school that opened in 2003, the elementary and middle school addition that opened in 2009 and the Sparks Chapel and Central Office that opened in 2014.