Houston loses lead late, falls in playoffs

BY BILL SORRELL

Before leading his football team in prayer, Whitehaven Head Coach Rodney Saulsberry told them they had been battling the devil all year through adversity and they were going to face the Devils again this week.

With a 31-27 victory over Houston in the second round of the TSSAA state playoffs, Whitehaven will have a rematch with the Germantown at 7 p.m. this Friday in Germantown in the state quarterfinals. The Red Devils toppled the Tigers 37-19 on Oct. 26 to win the Region 8-6A championship.

Germantown advanced with a 24-19 victory over Central on Friday.

“We live on to fight another day. Survive and advance,” said Saulsberry after the Tigers overcame a 27-17 deficit with two touchdowns in the last six minutes.

A fourth-and-10 run by Whitehaven quarterback Keyshawn Harris got a first down at the 50 and then Cameron Sneed ran 30 yards to the Houston 20.

Two plays later, Sneed ran 10 yards for a game-winning touchdown with 1:50 left, putting a dagger in the heart of Houston’s magical season

“I knew that we were not going to lose today,” said Whitehaven kick returner, receiver and defensive back Devin Boddie Jr., who has committed to play at Vanderbilt.

The three teams the Tigers (9-3) have lost to are a combined 33-0. North Little Rock is 10-0 and ranked No. 1 among Class 7-A teams. Lausanne (11-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 2-AA in the final regular season Associated Press poll while Germantown (12-0) was No. 3 among 6A teams.

“I’m happy, very, very happy,” said Whitehaven linebacker Tamarion McDonald, who had a “hats off” from Saulsberry for his “great plays” on both sides of the ball.

Saulsberry called the victory a “character win.”

“We made this thing exciting,” he said. “Big-time plays by some big-time guys, they stepped up when they had to. I’m super proud of my team for not giving up and playing all the way to the fourth quarter.

“The guys didn’t quit,” he added. “That catch and run by Keveon Mullins to score was a big play. That showed we had fight and that we weren’t going to give up. At that moment we knew. I felt all day we had a chance.”

Mullins, a South Carolina commit who is first team all-region wide receiver, scored on a 51-yard pass from Harris with 6:34 left in the game. The extra point by Mamadou Anne pulled the Tigers within 27-24.

The victory came despite challenges.

Whitehaven linebacker Tyler Hunter, who had a team-high 9.5 tackles, said, “I’m very glad to be playing Germantown once again with all my brothers. A lot of people don’t know this rivalry runs deeper than just the last two years. It goes back even before our coaches played at Whitehaven.”

Playing at Germantown is what the Mustangs wanted to do, to avenge their only regular-season loss.

Overcoming a 14-0 first quarter deficit, the Mustangs, who finished with the school’s first region championship and a 10-2 record, went ahead 27-17 after outscoring the Tigers 27-3.

Houston junior left tackle Morgan Scott said, “When we got up 27-17 I was excited because I finally thought we got the respect that we deserve.”

Senior fullback Ryan Bullock said, “This marks a turning point for Houston football. I believe that the seniors we had this year have helped change the culture of our team and have left it better than we received it.”

Right tackle senior Matt Needham said, “Ever since freshman year we knew when our senior year came it would be special with our class leading it and it showed with our record and becoming the first team in school history to win the region.”

Needham’s goal against Whitehaven was to “play more aggressive and open up more holes for our running backs.”

He did.

Finishing the game with 250 yards on 43 carries, Houston running back Lincoln Pare ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 3:18 left in the second quarter and after Nick Anewalt’s PAT the game was tied at 14-14.

Houston quarterback Ethan Burns ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 11:17 left in the second to get the Mustangs on the board. Anewalt kicked his first of three extra points.

Bullock (5-10, 230) bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 21-14 lead. Pare’s 52-yard run got the Mustangs to the 3 before he scored on a 1-yard run with 7:55 left in the game.

A junior and Region 7-6A Offensive Player of the Year, Pare finished the season with 2,143 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Rallying for the fourth quarter lead, Pare attributed it to composure.

“It’s all about composure. Our team had to stay together and play how we play,” said Pare.

Praising the seniors for “playing their hearts out,” Pare said “this is the best group I have ever played with in my life.”

Needham said, “I feel honored to have been blocking for Lincoln and having one of the best offenses in the city. Lincoln has a very bright future and I’m happy to have contributed to his success and all my other teammates as well.”

Said Burns, “I learned we were way better than everybody expected and way better than we thought we were. We just had to stick together and we knew we were capable of bringing it back.”

Region 7-6A Coach of the Year James Thomas comforted his team after the loss.

“There’s a lot of heartache in that locker room. We battled so hard all season long. You make bonds that will never be broken. You feel like you had it and it got taken away from you at the end. I am so proud of these guys and the way they battled back, the way they fought,” he said.

The Mustangs fumbled twice, once in the Tigers’ end zone and another that set up a Tigers scoring drive. A penalty wiped out a 45-yard field goal by Anewalt and an interception ended a late drive. Missed tackles “here and there” also stifled efforts said Thomas.

“We definitely wanted another shot at Germantown. They are the only blemish on our record. We wanted to try to erase that. We didn’t make enough plays to win so hats off to Whitehaven,” he said.

A turning point in the game, said Thomas, came when Harris got loose on missed tackles that gave the Tigers a first down before Sneed’s 30-yard run and later his TD.

“It was a big-time run,” said Saulsberry of Harris’ 11-yard play and Sneed’s 30-yard run.

“Sneed is a big-time player,” said Saulsberry. “At this point, you put the ball in our playmakers’ hands.”

Harris said, “I saw the lane so I kept running. Cameron caught a wide opening in the middle.”

Houston wide receiver Jordan Monk said, “That gave them a bunch of momentum.”

When the Tigers were trailing 27-17 “nobody put their head down. We stayed positive,” said Harris.

Thomas said it took resilience for the Mustangs to rally from the 14-0 deficit.

“We’ve been down before. The defense made a lot of big plays tonight behind the line of scrimmage, a lot of knocked down balls. I can’t ask them to do more than they did,” he said.

Burns completed 10 of 16 passes for 141 yards with R.H. Frankland having 2 catches for 68 yards. Jordan Monk had 3 receptions for 36 yards, Grayson Hitt 2 for 11.

Houston had 392 yards offense with 251 rushing, 141 passing.

Outside linebacker Chris Colebank sacked Whitehaven quarterback Vincent Guy, who is second team all-region, in the second quarter for a 12-yard loss.

“I didn’t believe it at first because you usually don’t get a free release on a blitz. You usually have someone blocking you and no one was there. I hit him. It got me pumped up. It got the whole team pumped up,” said Colebank, who praised R.H. Frankland for his multiple big plays.

Colebank was playing a new position this year. While he played offense last season, Colebank led the team in rushing with 1,287 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

“I can’t say enough about the role that he played. He took his role and ran with it and did a great job. He got better every week and ended up being a great outside linebacker,” said Thomas. “We had a need and he was a perfect fit to fill that need.

“I can’t say enough about Will Gusmus. He had a new position,” he added. “I feel like he took it and ran with it and made the most of his opportunities. Ryan Bullock also played a new position this year.”

Thomas said that the Mustangs “bought in to” defensive coach Robert Armbruster’s new defense and “played to the best of their abilities.”

Will Stegall had 6 tackles. Schmidt and Deion Harris combined for 12 tackles.

“I wanted to step up the way I did because I didn’t want it to be our seniors’ last game,” said Stegall.

After the game, Kip Frankland was in tears calling the loss “horrible.”

His goal of being the first Houston team to make it to state was over.

“We’ve been trying all year and let ourselves down,” said Frankland, who will play at the Naval Academy.

He will miss Tuesday early morning workouts.

“Everyone was tired but we would go at it and it was awesome. Early morning hard work pays off. It doesn’t seem like it when you are going through it but it makes such a difference on the field.”

He will also miss playing with his brother, R.H. Frankland, who is a sophomore.

“He’s going to be the best man. He did some things some seniors can’t do. He was a fighter tonight. This is the last one together. He did all those big plays and we are not coming up with the win,” said Kip Frankland.

“We all looked up to Kip. He made all of us work harder to get to his level which made us have a great offensive line. The seniors left a huge impression on me,” said offensive lineman, Nathan Havrda, a junior. “The O-line was the team’s strength all season and a big factor was Kip. The hardest to say goodbye to after the game was Kip. That was an emotional moment knowing that all they had worked for was over. I really looked up to Kip as we play the same position and how dominant it was.”

What helped the Tigers win was their offensive production of 458 yards with 277 passing, 181 rushing.

Keyshawn Harris completed 9 of 12 passes for 168 yards, Guy 10 of 14 for 109. Sneed, first team all-region, led the Tigers’ rushing with 128 yards on 18 carries while Harris added 25 yards, Marcus Taylor 15, Guy 6, Tony Street 6, Hunter 3.

Mullins caught 5 passes for 85 yards, Boddie, first team all-region, was 5 for 57, Sneed 3 for 56, McDonald 2 for 41, Cormontae Hamilton 3 for 28, Josh Exom 1 for 10.

Scoring on their first possession, the Tigers drove 63 yards. Guy’s 18-yard pass completion to Boddie, first team all-region wide receiver, put them on the Mustangs 21. Sneed then scored from there. Anne made it 7-0 with 8:45 left.

The Tigers scored two minutes later. McDonald recovered Pare’s fumble at the Mustangs 38. Guy’s pass to Boddie set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Jared Martin which expanded the lead to 14-0 when Anne kicked his second of four PATs with 6:05 left.

A 72-yard touchdown drive that took 7 minutes gave the Mustangs their first score. Runs by Pare, Burns, a pass from Burns to Hitt, plus two Whitehaven penalties that got the Mustangs two first downs helped put the Mustangs on the Tigers 1. Burns than ran a quarterback sneak with 11:17 left in the second quarter. Anewalt made it 14-7.

Whitehaven had 15 penalties for 110 yards, Houston 8 for 55.

“We don’t complain about the officials, we play through it,” said Saulsberry.

The Mustangs were set to score again. Pare ran 23 yards to the Whitehaven 42, then 21 yards to the 16, then to the 14 and the 5. His fumble in the end zone stopped the drive with 8:15 left in the second quarter.

Houston’s defense then forced the Tigers to punt on fourth-and-11. McDonald averaged 30 yards on 4 punts. A Deion Harris tackle helped to force fourth down.

One of the top plays of the game for Houston came when Burns completed a fourth-and-8 pass to Monk for 14 yards from the Tigers 34. Monk had returned the punt to the 36.

The 14-yard gain put Houston on the 20. Pare ran 11 yards before he ran 8 yards for a touchdown. Anewalt evened the score at 14 with 3:18 left in the second.

In the third quarter, the Mustangs drove to the Whitehaven 24 but two penalties kept them from scoring. Pare had run 12 yards to the Tigers 27 before getting to the 24. A penalty pushed them back to the 29. Anewalt then made good on a 45-yard field goal but a penalty forced him to punt.

When the Mustangs got the ball back, they were on the Tigers 43 after a punt. A 29-yard pass from Burns to R.H. Frankland got to the 13 before Pare ran to the 1. Bullock scored from the 1 with 4:01 left in the third quarter and it was 21-14 after Anewalt’s extra point.

It was Bullock’s first touchdown this season.

“I credit my ability to bulldoze through the line by the tremendous strength work I do with Shabazz Fitness,” said Bullock who is part of a front seven of Jaren Alnutt, center; Kip Frankland, right guard; Havrda, left tackle; Needham, right tackle; Morgan Scott; left tackle, Will Gusmus, tight end; Hank Pearson, tight end.

Colebank said of Bullock, “He’s awesome. Some of that rugby skill probably helps.”

Bullock will play rugby at the Naval Academy and pursue a career as a surgeon.

“Rugby has helped tremendously with getting into Navy,” he said. “Football has allowed me to get better at my tackling skills and overall athleticism as well.”

After Bullocks’ TD, the Tigers got a 27-yard pass from Keyshawn Harris to McDonald that went to the Houston 8.

Colebank and Will Stegall then combined to stop Mullins for a 7-yard loss and Anne, second team all-region, kicked a 32-yard field goal, pulling them to within 21-17 with 10:31 left in the game.

Pare’s 52-yard run to the 3-yard line then led to a 10-point lead. Pare’s 1-yard touchdown made it 27-17 with 7:55 left. Anewalt missed the PAT.

“We got it together after the first series. We realized what we had to do to compete and we turned it around. Everybody thought we could pull it off,” said Deion Harris.

Thomas said, “We put ourselves in a hole early then we started clicking. We were able to run the ball. We have been relying on our offensive line all year and they did a great job tonight when I called their number. Lincoln got his footing and he was special again tonight.”

“That is where you can tell a good team is when you can block on the edge,” he added. “When you can convince those that want to catch the ball to block that is when you know you’ve got a good team.

Hitt said, “We came out stronger in the third and fourth drives and started to figure it out what they were doing and took it from there. It was an all-around great game.”

Houston’s offensive line provided momentum all season.

“Our offensive line is the best in the city It really helped us out in the run game,” said Burns.

Alnutt said, “Our offensive line played well because we had four returning starters and worked hard and together in the off-season and preseason.”

First team all-region linebacker, Hunter called Houston’s offensive line “very stout. They really worked in unison. They were fundamental and physical as well. That is something we saw all week in film. Lincoln Pare trusted his blocks and had good eyes. I wish him the best of luck.”

Saulsberry said Pare is a “heck of a football player.”

“We knew he was good. He is a slippery young fellow. I told him I’m proud of him,” he said.

Scott said Whitehaven’s most effective weapon was its wide receivers.

Breaking tackles, Mullins made a pass from Keyshawn Harris a 51-yard touchdown with 6:34 left. Sneed then did his wonders running the ball for the game-clinching touchdown and the 31-27 lead.

“It was one of the toughest things I’ve had happen to me in sports watching them take the lead when everyone knew we dominated the whole game,” said Burns.

Deion Harris said of Sneed’s touchdown, “I was very, very angry. It’s always a bad feeling when you lose a big one. The locker room is silent. It’s just heartbreaking.”

The Tigers sealed the game when Joshua Gray intercepted Burns with 1:21 left. The Mustangs were on their 49 after Burns’ 20-yard pass to Smith.

Saulsberry said that the Tigers’ defense played well.

Martavius French, the Region 8-6A Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-region linebacker, had 9.5 tackles. Gray had 7 tackles, McDonald 6, Sean Wilder 6, Bryson Eason 6, Jacobi Rice, second team all-region, 3, Macao Boyd 3.

McDonald, Eason, Wilder were second-team all-region. Antonio Hall was first team all-region in the secondary. Andre Gooden, Paul Turner were honorable mention in the secondary.

Zyon Walker was first team all-region on defensive line, Jalil Malone honorable mention.

Boddie had 2 kickoff returns for 68 yards, Mullins, first-team all-region kick returner, 1 for 23. Monk had 3 for 63 for Houston, Pare 1 for 13.

Keyshawn Harris said that the Tigers’ offensive line that includes first team all-region Melvin McBride and Courtney Sharp and second team Jamal Graham, Mullins, Eason, McDonald, French were standouts in the victory.

“We knew we had to get the job done with the run game,” said Boddie. “After the half we started throwing it, started executing.”

Tight end Cormontae Hamilton is first team all-region for Whitehaven. Jeremiah James is honorable mention all-region offensive line.

Monk was most concerned about Whitehaven’s speed.

“They are a pretty fast team,” he said. “It caught us off guard.”

Needham said, “I believe Whtiehaven won due to them taking advantage of our penalties. We made too many mistakes.”

After the game, Colebank said through tears, “This team played their hearts out. We did all we could have done and we had a good season but it didn’t turned out the way we wanted but every player gave all they all. You train and you train and you train for moments like this but you can’t win them all. It’s over.”

Monk said, “It was a rough night. We played every snap as hard as we could. I wish the outcome could have been different.”

Hitt said that he feels “terrible” for those seniors who will not play another year.

“I want to keep playing. I think we could have been contenders for the state championships. I look forward to next year. I have another year to work out more and I have baseball this spring,” he said.

Burns said, “I look forward to having a lot of fun next season and getting back to where we were this season and taking that next step.”

Havrda said, “I’m most excited about our weapons coming back for next year with Lincoln, Ethan and Grayson. We also have returning linemen on offense with myself and Morgan along with some good sophomores upcoming.”

Watching the seniors for two years Deion Harris said, “It’s heartbreaking. I probably won’t see a field with them ever again. I saw them grow up.”

Ben Stegall said that he is going to work on being a better athlete and on his overall game that will allow him to do more.

“I need to be a better, more complete player. That will translate to defense as well as offense,” Stegall said.

Said Needham, “One thing people don’t know about this team is the amount of hard work and dedication this team has put forth.”

Scott said, “What excites me most about next year is that we have a great group of core guys back.”

Citing the fact that the Mustangs had a good team returning from 2017, Alnutt said the team rallied around Thomas when he took over as head coach.

Thomas said, “The way these kids responded to our coaching staff and our style and the new things we brought to them, the way they bought in, they embraced each other and embraced their roles. I wouldn’t do it any differently and I don’t think they would either.

“These seniors showed them the way to do it, the right way,” he added. “They made sure that everybody bought in and come together for a common goal.”

Walking out of the gym after a game one last time, Monk said, “We accomplished a lot.”

“The sky is the limit for all of us, as individuals and as a team,” he said.