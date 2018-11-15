GHS-TV wins National Student Production award

Germantown High School Television has once again been nationally recognized for exceptional broadcasting.

GHS-TV recently received a National Student Production Award for its Red Devil Post Game sports show.

The National Student Production Awards recognize high school students for their achievement in video production. Red Devil Post Game is a student hosted and produced show about GHS sports.

Each show features game highlights, coach and player interviews, and in-depth analysis. The winning show features the 2017 Red Devil Football team. Host Ryan Coleman highlights the team’s winning streak and studies the Devils’ overall performance.

The show also featured an exclusive interview with Jacksonville Jaguars’ tight end Mychal Rivera.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the award on Oct. 18. Before winning nationally, Red Devil Post Game competed regionally. The show received its first regional win in April at the 16th annual Mid-South Student Production Awards.

Rachel Christopherson, Ryan Coleman, Tate Jakobi, Andrew Pollard, and Wolfgang Stoltz represented GHS-TV during the ceremony.

Established in 1982, GHS-TV is a community television station operated by the students of Germantown High School. GHS-TV is seen online at ghstv.org and its programming airs in the Memphis area on Comcast C19. Student work also appears weekly on the local NBC affiliate, WMC-TV Action News 5, as part of its News 101 series. GHS-TV serves as a model facility that continues to produce original programming, inform citizens and educate young people interested in telecommunications careers.

GHS-TV has been named the nation’s best access station an unprecedented 14 times by the Alliance for Community Media. Students have won over 172 Hometown Video Awards, 50 regional and 2 national Student Emmys.

For more information on GHS-TV’s programming or to watch our live stream, visit ghstv.org. You also can follow the station on Facebook and Twitter. Allison Long is the Executive Producer for GHS-TV. Leonid Mazor serves as the studio supervisor. Mallory Kenney is the senior content producer. Katie Lowe is the business manager. Bobby Ramsay serves the station as the broadcast engineer.