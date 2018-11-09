Election Commission works to count provisional ballots in Germantown mayoral race

Germantown’s incumbent Mayor Mike Palazzolo currently has the votes in a very close race but his opposition is waiting for the provisional ballots to be counted.

John Barzizza announced on Tuesday that he will not concede until the provisional ballots are counted.

A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a given voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can count.

Officials at the Shelby County Election Commission have sorted and totaled the provisional ballots for the Germantown Mayor’s race.

Raw numbers were released Thursday. These were made up of green provisional ballots, green ballots marked with a sticker and orange ballots.

People whose names were unable to be located on the voter registration rolls voted on a green paper ballot. Those whose names were not found in the rolls and, did not have a photo ID voted on green paper ballots marked with a sticker. People whose names appeared in the registration records but did not have a photo ID voted on orange paper ballots.

Now Election Commission staff members will begin researching the ballots individually. Each ballot will be examined to ensure that it was cast by a voter registered in Shelby County. Every ballot cast by a duly registered person will be included in the final count. After researching the ballots, election officials offer a recommendation on whether to include it in the final vote count.

A Provisional Voting Board, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, convenes after that process is complete and makes a determination, based on the staff’s recommendations for each ballot. The date of that meeting is dependent upon when research of the ballots is completed.

“This process takes time, so it will be days before the cumulative totals for each race has been determined,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission.

Election results will not be final until they are certified by Election Commissioners on Nov. 26.

Barzizza released a statement regarding his decision.

“With as close as the results are of tonight’s election, my team and I believe that it is in the best interest of my campaign and voters of Germantown that I not make any decision at this point.”