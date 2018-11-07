Categorized | News

Region 8 6A All-Region winners announced

Posted on November 7, 2018.

Red Devil QB Ethan Payne runs over Arlington DB Jorge Avalos going into the endzone

Several local players are among those selected to the Region 8 6A All-Region team by area coaches.

Offensive:

Quarterbacks

1. Ethan Payne (Germantown)

2. Vincent Guy (Whitehaven)/Drew Lyons (White Station)

Running Backs

1. Dylan Ingram (Central)/Cameron Sneed (Whitehaven)

2. BJ Gardner (Germantown) / Eli Neal (White Station)

HM: Jaylen Caver (White Station) / Alan Thornton (Central)

Wide Receivers

1. Cameron Baker (G) / Keveon Mullins (WH) / Devin Boddie (WH)

2. Darin Turner (C) / Rod Farmer (WS)

HM: Roshan Williams (WS) / Orlando Hairston (G)

Offensive Linemen

1. Isaac Green (C) / Henry Castillo (G) / Nick Ferri (G) / Melvin McBride (WH)/ Courtney Sharp (WH) / Jaylin Rainey (W.S.)

2. Ray Curry (W.S) / Cole Cocroft (G)/ Reggie Matthews (W.S) / Jamal Graham (WH)/ Lenon James (C) / Kobe Perkins (C)

Honorable Mention: Charles Tony-Egbuniwe (G) / Trentin Hopper (C) / Jeremiah James (WH) / Kenya Taylor(W.S.)

Full Backs

1. Conner Richardson (Germantown)

2. Travis Lewis (White Station)

Tight Ends

1. Cormontae Hamilton (Whitehaven)

2. Tyler Miller (Germantown)

Honorable Mention: Paul Adams (Central) / Jalen Shead (White Station)

Defensive:

Defensive Lineman

1. Trey Boyd (G) / Duke Hill (G) / Trevis Hopper (C) / Zyon Walker (WH)

2. Khari Smith (C) / Jaylin Rainey (W.S) / Jacobi Rice (WH) / Josh Davis (C)

HM: Darian Sanchez (W.S.) / Jordan Kirby (G) / Richard Ellis (WH) / Jalil Malone (WH)

Linebackers

1. Eli Neal (W.S.) / Micah Boyland (C) / Martavius French (WH) / Tyler Hunter (WH)/ Tyrec Collins (G)

2. Travis Lewis (WS) / Torian Perkins (C) / Tamarion McDonald (WH) / Bryson Eason (WH) / Shomar Michael (G) / KJ Hatch (G)

Secondary:

1. Jalon Greer (G) / Darin Turner (C) / Robert Artis (WS) / Antonio Hall (WH)

2. Marcus Askew (G) / Kevin Shaw (C) / Rod Farmer (WS) /Sean Wilder (WH)

Honorable Mention: Keveon Ware (G) / Rasul Muhammad (C) / Greg Rubin (WS) / Andre Gooden / Paul Turner (WH) (WH)

Kickers

1. Marshall Ware (G)

2. Mamadou Anne (WH)

Returners

1. Keveon Mullins (WH)

2. Titus Goldson (WS)

Overall Awards:

Coach of the Year: Chris Smith (G)

Offensive Player of the Year: Cameron Baker (G)

Defensive Player of the Year: Martavius French (WH)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *