Devils roll Arlington in second half

Despite being tied 14-14 at halftime in the first round of the 2018 Class 6A State Football Playoffs, the Germantown Red Devils eventually cruised to a 51-14 victory over Arlington on Friday night at home.

The return of Tiger running back Kenneth Walker III was evident in the first half.

However, Germantown’s defense shut Arlington down late. The Red Devils will face Memphis Central this Friday for the second time this season.

Germantown won 28-7 against the Warriors last month. Central (8-2) is coming off of a 21-20 first-round win over Cordova.

The Red Devils are a perfect 11-0 on the season and will host the winner of the Houston vs. Whitehaven game next week should they beat Central.



PICTURED: Germantown linebacker Shomar Michael takes down Arlington quarterback Carson Rhoades before he can get the pass off. Photos by Kevin Lewter