Headed to State

The Lady Mustangs bested Clarksville 6-2 over the weekend in the state sectionals to advance to the 2018 Class AAA State Girls’ Soccer Tournament this week.

The win came just two days after Houston fell to Collierville 2-1 in regional play.

Against Clarksville, Jenna Kemp, Emma Riales, Maddie Eskin and Cara Young scored goals for the Lady Mustangs.

Houston (19-2) was scheduled to play Maryville (19-1-3) on Wednesday night at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in round one of the state tournament. Collierville (17-3) was scheduled to play Stewarts Creek (19-2-1).

PICTURED: Houston’s Sydney Somogyi feels the pressure of the Dragon defense.

