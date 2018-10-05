Memphis woman strikes Germantown officers with car while fleeing crime scene

A Memphis woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after injuring four Germantown police officers with her car while fleeing from a crime scene.

Germantown police officers responded to a call just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Waffle House on S. Germantown Road regarding counterfeit currency.

Upon their arrival, suspect Chelse Chambers, 23, attempted to flee the scene in a blue 2018 Nissan Altima.

In her attempt to flee the scene, Chambers’ vehicle struck an officer’s vehicle. After the officer exited his vehicle, Chambers also struck him with her vehicle. The officer discharged his weapon and Chambers fled the scene.

Officers pursued Chambers to Silverleaf Cove in Memphis where she again attempted to flee, striking and pinning a second officer to a nearby vehicle.

The pinned officer discharged his duty weapon. Officers were able to gain entry to the vehicle and took Chambers into custody. Officers then moved the vehicle and free the pinned officer. No one was struck by any of the rounds fired by officers.

Four officers were treated for injuries at Germantown Methodist Hospital and released. Charges faced by Chambers’ in Germantown include aggravated assault, forgery, evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and reckless driving. This investigation is ongoing. Memphis Police are investigating the incident in Hickory Hill.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to immediately contact Germantown Crime Stoppers at 901.757.2274 or Tips@Germantown-TN.gov with any information.