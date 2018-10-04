Wolfchase Galleria teams up with Susan G. Komen to fight breast cancer

Wolfchase Galleria today announced its fall 2018 campaign in support of Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer, a disease that kills more than 41,000 people in the U.S. each year.

Wolfchase Galleria is owned and operated by Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. More than 150 Simon Malls, The Mills and Premium Outlets nationwide will be participating in a range of activities during October.

Through this campaign, Simon is helping support Komen’s work to save lives and reach its ‘Bold Goal’ of reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026. Simon is joining the fight against breast cancer by starting a national conversation and challenging people to help create a renewed movement in the fight against breast cancer.

“We are thrilled to launch our fall 2018 ‘More Than Pink initiatives’ and have been overwhelmed by the ongoing positive support this movement has garnered with our shoppers, retailers and employees to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths,” said Winston Meyer, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Wolfchase Galleria.

From Oct. 1-29, visitors to Wolfchase Galleria will be able to participate in a variety of programs to help support Susan G. Komen.

Discount Pass Program: In exchange for a $10 donation to Susan G. Komen, shoppers will receive a Discount Pass, available at Guest Services in the Mall Office at participating centers, providing 15 percent or 25 percent off one item at each participating retailer. A digital Discount Pass will be a new option available this fall and will allow shoppers to instantly donate and download a Discount Pass to their mobile device. All Discount Pass donations go to Susan G. Komen.

Susan G. Komen® Visa® Simon Giftcard®: Customers can purchase a Susan G. Komen® Visa® Simon Giftcard® at Guest Services or the Mall office. One dollar for each Susan G. Komen® Visa® Simon Giftcard® sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen. The Susan G. Komen® Visa® Simon Giftcard® is available for purchase year-round.

More Than Pink Flower Wall: An opportunity for survivors and their families to visually celebrate and honor the hero who inspires and uplifts them through their fight with breast cancer. For a $1 donation, shoppers will be able to take a photo honoring their hero in front of the flower wall. All proceeds go to Susan G. Komen.

From 2017–2018, Simon has raised $2.77 Million in support of Susan G. Komen, all generated through the support and participation of shoppers, retailers and employees.