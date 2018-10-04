Parks Dept. seeks input on Oaklawn

The Germantown Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input and comments regarding the renovation of the Cloyes House located at Oaklawn Garden.

The city has owned and managed this public space for the past several years. During the parks master planning process last year, residents supported the preservation and protection of this historic Germantown asset and public garden.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen have provided funding for the construction design documents and program plan for the main house on the property. The public is invited to attend a work session to help create the future of Oaklawn Garden.

The work session is scheduled for Oct. 6, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Pickering Center, 7771 Poplar Pike.

Michael Walker, owner of WalkerArch, LLC and Pam Beasley, Director of Parks and Recreation will be facilitating this meeting.