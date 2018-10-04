Houston bests Cordova 21-13

Houston junior running back Lincoln Pare picked up 136 yards on the ground and the Mustangs picked up a big win Friday night at home against league foe Cordova. The Wolves got on the scoreboard first and held Houston scoreless for the first quarter.

Ethan Burns threw an 18-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

He completed 3-of-7 passes and had 30 rushing yards on the night.

Win the score tied 7-7 at halftime Pare scored in the redzone midway through the third quarter.

Cordova’s Pierre Jordan picked off a pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 55 yards.

This set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Maurice Howard. However, the Wolves failed to complete the extra-point kick making the score 14-13.

Burns scored a rushing touchdown late to give the Mustangs a 21-13 win. Houston (6-1) will host Oakhaven (2-4) this Thursday night.

PICTURED: Houston’s Pare slashes through the defense.