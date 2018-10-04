Germantown picks up big road win

The Germantown Red Devils fell behind early but rallied before and after halftime to get a 31-21 road win against previously undefeated Henry County in Paris, Tenn.

Germantown saw the Patriots go up 7-0 in the first quarter on a 6-yard rushing touchdown from Jayln Foster.

The Devils responded in the second quarter with a 10-yard receiving touchdown when Tennessee commit Ethan Payne connected with senior Cameron Baker. Germantown failed to make the extra-point kick.

Henry County got back on the scoreboard with a 21-yard run from Joseph Travis.

Senior Orlando Hairston caught the next 20-yard touchdown pass with just three minutes left in the half. A successful 2-point conversion from Conner Richardson made the score 14-14 at halftime.

The Devils struck again in the second half with a 24-yard field goal courtesy of Marshall Ware.

Richardson, a Tulane commit, caught another touchdown pass in the redzone to give Germantown a 24-14 lead before the fourth quarter.

The Devils scored again on a short dash from senior running back Eric Foster. The Patriots answered late on another run from Travis but it wasn’t enough.

Germantown (7-0) is now ranked No. 9 in the state and will play at White Station (3-4) this Friday at 7 p.m.

The Devils fell to the Spartans last season in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The loss capped Germantown’s best season since 2003 with an 11-1 record.