Luter appointed to School Board

After interviewing several “qualified” applicants for the open position on the Germantown School Board, the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously selected Rebecca Luter to fill the vacancy on Monday night.

Alderman Forrest Owens nominated Luter and noted that the city’s school system needed a “bridge builder, a collaborator and a consensus maker.”

“We have to get back to civil discourse,” he noted. “We need to get back to being neighbors who may disagree, who may even vigorously debate one another, but then at the end of the night move forward harmoniously.”

Vice Mayor Mary Anne Gibson seconded the nomination.

Many of the aldermen noted that the list of candidates, which was whittled down to include Charles Buffington, Trent Fleming, Mary McDonald, Connie Mungle, David Pickler, Marjorie Reynolds, Patricia Toarmina and Luter, was “very impressive.”

The head pastor at Farmington Presbyterian Church, Luter was one of 19 applicants for the position vacated by Suzanne Jones.

Jones resigned from the school board and moved to Pennsylvania over the summer.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen narrowed the list of applicants down to 8 and individuals and held interviews last week.

Alderman Dean Massey noted that the community would support Luter and added that she will “make an excellent school board member.”