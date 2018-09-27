Candidate forum set for Oct. 3

Germantown residents will have the opportunity to hear local political contenders discuss important issues next week during a Candidate Forum at Houston High School.

The Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the forum at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the school auditorium.

The 10 candidates running for the seats of mayor and aldermen have been invited to participate.

Aldermen candidates will participate in a question-and-answer session with moderator Richard Ransom.

Janie Day, president and CEO of the Chamber, said there will be no more than 10 questions. The candidates will have 90 seconds to answer.

“No personal attacks will be permitted,” she said.

Each candidate for aldermen will have 30 seconds for closing remarks.

Candidates for aldermen include: Scott Sanders and Brian White, who are competing for Pos. 1; Jeff Brown, Brian Curry, Betsy Landers and incumbent Mary Anne Gibson, who are running for Pos. 2; and Angela Griffith and Robyn Rudisill, who are vying for the seat of Pos. 4.

Aldermen John Barzizza and Forrest Owens currently serve in Pos. 1 and 4, respectively.

Barzizza is challenging incumbent Mike Palazzolo for the seat of city mayor.

During Wednesday’s forum, the two mayoral candidates will have individual, 20-minute question-and-answer sessions with the moderator.

Day said the format was chosen to “best facilitate an informative session.”

The candidate order will be determined prior to the forum with a coin toss.

Questions for all candidates will be submitted prior to the event by Chamber members and Germantown residents.

No campaign materials will be distributed at the event.

Ransom is the weeknight anchor and managing editor for Local 24 News.

Election day for Shelby County’s general election, all municipal elections and the federal/state general election is Nov. 6.