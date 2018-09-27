Posted on September 27, 2018.
Above, Germantown High School Homecoming Queen Faith Vipparthi is escorted by Sean Wheeler Thursday night during the 2018 Football Homecoming festivities. She is crowned by Chelsea Cobbins.
Several area high schools celebrated Football Homecoming last week. Germantown High School (6-0) kicked festivities off on Thursday night by beating Douglass 49-0.
Houston High School (5-1) followed suite the next night by besting Melrose 39-0.
Briarcrest (5-1) also handled KIPP Collegiate 51-0 during the Saints’ Homecoming.
Right, Escorted by her father, Houston High School Homecoming Queen Nikita Iyler is crowned by Principal John Taylor Friday night during the 2018 Football Homecoming festivities.
Briarcrest Christian School held its 2018 Football Homecoming on Friday night. Shea Meena of Collierville was named Homecoming Queen.
