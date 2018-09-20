Germantown’s West Center charts next chapter

West Cancer Center is evolving into a new model in its next chapter as a patient-centric, physician-driven and technology-powered center with a mission to improve the lives of those living with and beyond cancer, officials announced today.

Building upon its 40-year legacy of innovation, West Cancer Center is affiliating with a new national partner that is solely dedicated to community cancer care. This enables West Cancer

Center to retain its singular focus on making physician-driven decisions to do what is best for patients, the community and the future of adult cancer care in Memphis and the Mid-South.

West Cancer Center will be working with a new national partner-OneOncology-beginning January 2019 and will allow West to continue pursuing National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation and investing resources in Academic and Research Programs both locally and nationally

“We’re excited to join the dynamic new model at OneOncology,” said Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, West Cancer Center’s executive director. “Today’s challenging and complex healthcare landscape requires that we build new solutions that advance our mission to provide dedicated, clinical excellence with a focus on the latest, most innovative personalized treatment plans. This is a natural next chapter for us and maintains patients at the center of all that we do.”

The national organization is a partnership of oncologists and leading industry experts bringing together the best of oncology, technology and finance to strengthen cancer care and mitigate challenges facing community oncology centers. West Cancer Center patients will benefit from even greater access to new treatment protocols, the latest clinical trials and cutting-edge research.

Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare (MLH) and West Cancer Center will conclude their formal partnership at the end of 2018 with each organization planning for a new model that will benefit patients in this community. Both MLH and West Cancer Center have been deeply committed to their shared goal of providing the most innovative healthcare options and building a superior, innovative, research-driven adult cancer center over the past seven years.

“We’re proud of our accomplishments together,” Schwartzberg said. “Know that our existing and future patients will continue to experience seamless access to the same level of excellent adult cancer care.”

In the new partnership, West Cancer Center will be empowered to better support the entire continuum of care, including prevention and diagnosis, research and treatment, long-term survivorship and palliative and hospice care. Through this comprehensive approach, West Cancer Center aims to always improve the patient experience and outcomes.