Houston scores big in second half

The Houston Mustangs held a 14-7 lead at halftime but really turned on the afterburners in the third quarter to beat Bartlett 40-14 on the road Friday night.

Houston poured in 19 points to open the second half and improved to 4-1 on the season.

The Mustangs held Bartlett to 14 first downs and just over 100 rushing yards.

Houston will host Melrose this Friday at 7 p.m. Bartlett (3-2) will host White Station this Friday.

PICTURED: Houston running back Lincoln Pare gets by Bartlett linebacker Dorius Bell.

