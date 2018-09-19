Germantown Police Reports

September 7

Crimes

• The victim reported that her boyfriend assaulted her during an argument. The complaint originated in the 1600 block of Holly Hill Drive at 2:25 p.m.

• Credit cards were stolen from a purse at 7850 Poplar Ave. at 4:24 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Johnson Road at 5:32 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Dogwood Road and Glenalden Drive West at 10:03 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf Park Drive and Wolf River Circle at 10:15 a.m.

Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Boulevard and South Germantown Road at 12:39 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Pike at 3:16 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Boulevard at 6:01 p.m.

September 8

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and Fountainside Drivee at 10:45 a.m.

• A vehicle struck a utility pole causing injuries at Poplar Ave. and Ashmont Drive at 2:40 p.m.

September 9

Crimes

• A gaming console and accessories were stolen from a vehicle at 1249 S. Germantown Road t 11:22 a.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at West Farmington Blvd. and Poplar Ave. at 9:34 a.m.

September 10

Crimes

• The victim reported that the rear door to their property had been opened. The complaint originated in the 9600 block of Dove Spring Cove at 11:07 a.m.

• Jewelry was stolen from a residence in the1800 block of Johnson Road at 3:23 p.m.

• Currency and credit cards were stolen at 2031 Exeter Road at 4:11 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf Trail Cove and S. Germantown Road at 8:01 a.m.

September 11

Crimes

• The victim’s personal information was used to open a fraudulent online account. The complaint originated from the 1400 block of Tuscany Way at 10:33 a.m.

• An adult female was arrested for stealing clothing from a business at 7712 Poplar Ave. at 3:12 p.m.

• An adult female was arrested for stealing shoes from a business at 7690 Poplar Ave. at 4:07 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Akerswood Road at 1:22 p.m.

September 12

Crimes

• The victim’s personal information was used to open a fraudulent online account. The complaint originated from the 3100 block of East Poplar Lake Drive at 12:23 p.m.

• The victim’s bank account information was used to make a fraudulent purchase. The complaint originated from the 9600 block of Fox Hill Circle North at 1:40 p.m.

• A wallet was stolen from a business at 1991 Exeter Road at 2:52 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 8:28 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Riverdale Road at 1:08 p.m.

September 13

Crimes

• A husband and wife were involved in a physical altercation during an argument in the 2400 block of Turpins Glen Drive at 1:14 a.m.

• A compact track loader was stolen from a construction site at 1730 S. Germantown Road at 9:49 a.m.

• The victim’s wallet was stolen and his credit cards used to make fraudulent purchases in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated in the 7500 block of Capital Drive at 12:27 p.m.

• The contractor unlawfully entered a residence and stole property in the 1700 block of Linton Cove at 2:59 p.m.

• Three suspects stole clothing from a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 4:15 p.m.

• Two employees reported that they were assaulted by a customer at 7616 Poplar Ave. at 4:51 p.m.

• An adult female was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 6:26 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at West Farmington Blvd. and Farmington Blvd. at 11:04 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 7465 Poplar Ave. at 11:05 a.m.