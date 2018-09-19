DASHING DOGS – Photos from the 2018 Running of the Weenies

Thousands braved the heat on Saturday to participate in the 47th annual Germantown Festival at the city’s Civic Club Complex.

Families enjoyed rides and games, arts and crafts shopping from more than 400 local and national vendors, live entertainment, food, car exhibits and, of course, the Running of the Weenies and the Best Dressed Hot Dog Contest.

Money raised from both events will benefit the Germantown Animal Shelter.

The winner of this year’s costume contest was Petey the Dachshund. He was dressed up with mouse ears and wheeled out to the crowd in a giant mouse trap.

