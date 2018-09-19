City fire fighters offer hurricane support

The Germantown Fire Department has boots on the ground in Hawaii, Virginia and Sorth Carolina to assist with tropical storm and hurricane rescue efforts.

Germantown Fire Chief John Selberg was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii this week with the FEMA Incident Support Team to provide support for tropical storm Olivia.

The FEMA Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Incident Support Team (IST) manages all of the Urban Search and Rescue teams and all rescue operations. On the IST, Chief Selberg has the role of coordinating US&R operations with the FEMA Regional Offices, FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams (IMATs) and State Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).

Chief Selberg was initially deployed to Honolulu, but moved over to the Big Island (County of Hawaii) to coordinate with Hawaii County officials and the County Emergency Operations Center.

On Monday, Selberg and his team met with the Hawaii County director and staff to discuss operations and locations where assistance might be needed. Selberg and his team will continue to coordinate efforts with County officials and provide any assistance as needed. Chief Selberg will also be working to keep all rescue personnel informed and help them integrate with the local responders.

With Hurricane Florence making its way to the east coast, rescue and relief efforts from all over the country have been deployed. Part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Swift Water Rescue Team who made their way to Camp McCrady in South Carolina on Wednesday, included six employees from the Germantown Fire Department. In addition, Germantown firefighter Brett Baurnfind was deployed with Tennessee Task Force One (TN-F1) to Bristol, Virginia for operations support.