Saints beat Haywood late

The Briarcrest Saints picked up their third win of the season with a dramatic 30-28 home victory over Haywood.

Quarterback Jackson Walker had 224 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The senior completed 7-of-15 passes and chipped in 56 rushing yards.

Walker’s primary target was receiver Reginald Neely, who had 88 yards and touchdown on 4 catches.

Carrington Kelsey controlled the ground game and ran for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Both teams swapped leads in the game but the Saints got the win with a late field goal courtesy of Noah Grant.

The Saints will play at 2-1 Hernando this Friday at 7 p.m. PICTURED: Kelsey stiff arms a Haywood defender.

Photo by Dana Goode