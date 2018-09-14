Forest Hill-Irene Road project kicks off

ite preparation work began this week to help clear the way for the expansion of Forest Hill-Irene Road between Winchester Road and Poplar Pike.

Beginning as early as today, motorists should expect temporary intermittent lane closures. Site preparation work is expected to continue through Sept. 21.

The entire project is expected to be complete by January 2020 with the section fronting Forest Hill Elementary scheduled to be complete prior to the beginning of the 2019/2020 school year.

Alternate routes are encouraged and include Houston Levee to the east and Germantown Road to the west.

The work comes as the traffic volumes along the two-lane rural road are expected to increase significantly due to Germantown Municipal School District’s new Forest Hill Elementary, currently under construction. Improvements include construction of a four-lane, median-divided urban roadway from Winchester Road to Poplar Pike, curb and gutter, sidewalks and bike lanes.

In order to improve water pressure and flow in the immediate area, a waterline extension from just north of the railroad tracks to Winchester Road is included in the project.

Once completed, safety along the street will be improved, Germantown Fire and Police will have better access to both residential and commercial areas near the City’s south-eastern border and the roadway and adjacent right of way will be less complicated for City public works crews to maintain.

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Acuff Enterprises, doing business as Scott Contractors, to complete the work.

Specializing in heavy highway and site work, Acuff has completed previous projects in the City both on-time and under budget.

The total price tag for the project, including the new water line is $6,113,785.

Because of the complexities and lengthy timeline of the project, plans are in place to provide weekly updates on progress and traffic impact. Motorists are encouraged to sign up to receive e-notices related to traffic alerts online at Germantown-TN.gov/enotices. Informational posts will also be made on the City’s social media accounts.

Follow along by liking City of Germantown on Facebook or following us on Twitter @GermantownTenn. Message boards along the project route will display information about planned closures and delays.