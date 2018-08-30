Name chosen for new elementary school

The people have spoken and Germantown’s future elementary school has an official moniker.

Sticking with the tradition of naming schools after contiguous streets, the Germantown Board of Education unanimously voted last week to call the city’s new school Forest Hill Elementary.

“I think it is consistent as to how we’ve named our other schools,” said Superintendent Jason Manuel. “I believe it is the crowd favorite.”

The Germantown Municipal School District recently conducted a survey to give residents the opportunity to choose the name of the new school.

Of the more than 720 responses, Forest Hill was the clear favorite. Poplar Pike and Germantown Oaks were the other options, with the latter receiving the fewest votes. Some of the write-in names included Forest, Houston and Neshoba elementary.

Germantown schools like Houston middle and high (Houston Levee), Riverdale, Dogwood and Farmington are already named after nearby cross streets.

The Germantown Board of Education and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen gathered on May 1 to break ground on the city’s future elementary school.

The new school will be built on nearly 39 acres at 3366 Forest Hill-Irene Road. The project consists of an approximately 110,000-square-foot public elementary school building and a 16,000-square foot central office, with 194 parking spaces located east of proposed structures.

The school, which is a $27 million capital improvement project, is scheduled to serve kindergarten through fifth grade.

Manuel said the city averages 1.3 students per household. He noted that around 1,400 new residences are planned in upcoming years.

“These new residences will bring an estimated 200 new elementary students and 100 new middle school students,” he said. “We’re building the biggest school we can with the money we have. We’ve done our best to plan for the current growth.”

Improvements to Forest Hill-Irene Road are scheduled to begin this fall and will take between 12-18 months.

“This is the single largest project taken on by either the school district or the City of Germantown and will be a world-class place for learning when it opens in the Fall of 2019,” Manuel said.