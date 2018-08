The Lady Mustangs dominated their opponents last week to the tune of a combined 19-0 score in three games.

Houston dominated Arlington 7-0 in the Aug. 14 season opener and beat St. Agnes 2-0 two days later before wrapping up the week with a 10-0 performance against Kingsbury.

Houston will play at Germantown on Thursday before hosting ECS on Aug. 28.

PICTURED: Houston’s Jenna Kemp fires the ball past a Tiger defender for the score.