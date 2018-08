After trading points with Brighton in the first half of play the Houston Mustangs exploded for 20 points in the third quarter to beat the Cardinals 34-14 at home.

The Mustangs (1-0) will play at Germantown (1-0) this Friday.

The Red Devils beat Jackson North Side 38-6 last week on the road.

PICTURED: Junior wide receiver Grayson Hitt runs toward the end zone while being trailed by two Brighton defenders.