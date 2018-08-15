Germantown United Methodist to host children’s consignment sale

Germantown United Methodist Church will hold its community-wide fall/winter Children’s Consignment Sale from Aug. 24-25.

The public sale kicks off at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24 and goes until 3 p.m. Many items will be marked half price that same evening from 5-8 p.m. The half price sale continues on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Children’s Consignment Sale is a 29-year tradition of the church’s Germantown United Methodist Women.

Items for sale include gently worn, excellent condition children’s clothes, shoes, furniture, toys, sporting gear, baby equipment, books, games and more. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.

The sale is located at the Owings Life Enrichment Center gym (2323 West Street) in Germantown, across from the main Germantown United Methodist Church campus. Cash, check, and credit cards are accepted.

For more information, please visit www.gumwclothingsale.com.