Germantown Police Reports

August 3

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 12:15 a.m.

• The victim reported an attempted telephone scam. The complaint originated in the 8400 block of Briar Creek Drive at 9:06 a.m.

• Two adult males were arrested for assault and an adult female was arrested for firing a weapon at West Street and North Street at 3:11 p.m.

• An adult female was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 9125 Poplar Ave. at 5:44 p.m.

• Three suspects stole merchandise from a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 7:30 p.m.

• The victim reported receiving harassing messages from ex-boyfriend. The complaint originated at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 9:22 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 8:16 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Kinderhill Lane and Winners Circle at 1:15 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Akerswood Drive at 1:36 p.m.

August 4

Crimes

• Campaign signs were reported stolen from a yard in the 1700 block of Old Mill Road at 11:09 a.m.

• Campaign signs were reported stolen from a yard in the 7600 block of McHenry Circle South at 3:47 p.m.

• Campaign signs were reported stolen from a yard in the 7600 block of Apahon Lane at 4:09 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 6:22 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 6:58 p.m.

• Officers located shell casings in the roadway after reports of shots being fired in the 2400 block of Howard Road at 7:34 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and New Riverdale Road at 2:53 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Brierbrook Road at 9 p.m.

August 5

Crimes

• The victim provided money in a telephone scam. The complaint originated in the 8400 block of Allenby Lakes Drive at 1:58 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 7720 Poplar Ave. at 3:50 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Riverdale Road at 7:27 p.m.

August 6

Crimes

• The victim reported threatening statements being made. The complaint originated in the 7600 block of Poplar Pike at 7:14 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Johnson Road and Gotten Way at 6:51 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Enclave Green Lane at 10:06 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and Wolf River Blvd. at 10:49 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and Birnam Wood Drive at 4:04 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Pike at 5:26 p.m.

August 7

Crimes

• The victim’s credit card was stolen at 2730 Cross Country Drive at 1 p.m.

• A suspect displayed a weapon to the victim at S. Germantown Road and Neshoba Road at 2 p.m.

• The victim provided money in a telephone scam. The complaint originated in the 1800 block of Greensprings Lane at 2:09 p.m.

• The victim provided money in an online scam. The complaint originated in the 8200 block of Winnton Cove at 6:40 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 2:29 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 5:24 p.m.

August 8

Crimes

• The victim reported receiving a threatening letter. The complaint originated in the 7300 block of Eastern Ave. at 3:33 p.m.

• The victim reported receiving a threatening phone call. The complaint originated in the 1800 block of Greensprings Drive at 4:40 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a parked car at 1230 S. Germantown Road at 6:50 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Poplar Pike and S. Germantown Road at 9:10 a.m.

August 9

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia in the 8800 block of Darby Dan Lane at 2:34 a.m.

• A former employee stole money from a business at 9087 Poplar Ave. at 2:28 p.m.

• A juvenile was arrested for assaulting another juvenile at Laurinburg Circle and Mer Rouge Drive at 3:40 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for displaying an altered drive out plate during a traffic stop at Kirby Parkway and Poplar Ave. at 11:27 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Kimbrough Road at 4:09 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Walking Horse Circle at 7:25 p.m.