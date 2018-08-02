The Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Memphis University School at 6191 Park Ave. MUS is a college-preparatory school dedicated to “academic excellence, the cultivation of service and leadership and the development of well-rounded young men of strong moral character, consistent with the school’s Christian tradition.” For more information, go to musowls.com. PICTURED: Headmaster Pete Sanders and Janie Day, Germantown Chamber president/CEO, surrounded by staff, students, friends and members of the Germantown Chamber of Commerce.