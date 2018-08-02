Local liquor store to offer special release

Keeping with their highly successful line of Doc.52 Single Barrel bourbon releases, Doc’s Wine, Spirits & More in Germantown will put out its third edition this Saturday at 9 am.

After a 9-year-old release that sold out in less than two days, and a 10-year-old that sold out in about a week, the buzz is building around the only 14-year-old age stated bourbon to be released into the Memphis market. Like previous Doc’s releases, this one will also be uncut and unfiltered, meaning you’re tasting as close to a barrel sample as possible.

“This one comes in at 120 proof, but the heat mellows thanks to 14 years of wood,” said Ryan Gill, general manager at Doc’s. “Once you get beyond about 12 years old, whiskey can sometimes take on too much leather and wood flavor. Here we’ve found a barrel that was perfectly balanced between the oak aging, the vanilla and tannins, the sweetness from the mash bill, and the heat from the alcohol.”

National website BreakingBourbon.com wrote a piece about the creation of the Doc.52 line and how independent retailers are trying new things to stand out in a suddenly crowded market.

The article went on to say, “It was less about ego boosting than it was about pure survival. Alcohol laws are changing, and this is having a big effect on liquor stores. Where wine and high gravity beer was once sold exclusively in liquor stores, new state laws allow it to be sold in grocery stores like Kroger and Costco. Some states like New York restrict chain liquor stores, but that is slowly changing as well. In order for mom and pop liquor stores to remain competitive they need to be forward thinking.”

The 144 available bottles of Doc.52 will be hitting the shelves at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4. Each one is hand numbered and wax dipped for a unique presentation.