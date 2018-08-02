Germantown Police Reports

July 20

Crimes

• Cash was stolen from a business at 2115 Exeter Road at 12:45 a.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and S. Germantown Road at 5:19 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 4:01 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and S. Germantown Road at 4:21 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Queens Court and Enterprise Ave. at 5:06 p.m.

July 21

Crimes

• The front door of a business was damaged at 6655 Poplar Ave. at 7:29 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at New Riverdale Road and Riverdale Road at 3:06 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Kimbrough Road at 5:18 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Exeter Road and Poplar Ave. at 5:20 p.m.

July 22

Crimes

• The paint on three vehicles was damaged in the 1800 block of Eagle Branch Cove at 8:45 a.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Akerswood Drive at 11:33 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 6:45 p.m.

July 23

Crimes

• The victim was placed in fear by actions of a former employee at 6685 Poplar Ave. at 8:24 a.m.

• An adult male was arrested for assaulting a family member during an argument at 3 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 5:06 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Farmington Blvd. at 12:23 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and Exeter Road at 2:52 p.m.

July 24

Crimes

• An adult female was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend in the 2400 block of Brachton Ave. at 8:33 p.m.

• Entry made into residence in the 7500 block of Bavarian Drive at 9:17 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree causing possible injuries at Wolf River Blvd. and Kimbrough Road at 4:17 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Brierbrook Road at 7:49 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Winchester Road at 10:38 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 11:24 a.m.

July 25

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Poplar Ave. at 7:14 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 2:13 p.m.

July 26

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Pike at 2:56 p.m.

• Electronics were stolen from a residence in the 7100 Ivy Leaf Drive at 4:58 p.m.

Crashes

• Three vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 8:27 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 1:03 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Street and Poplar Ave. at 3:01 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at S. Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 5:17 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a fence in the 1900 block of Prestwick Drive at 6:11 p.m.