Input sought to name school

The Germantown Municipal School District is looking to the community to help generate suggestions as it decides on the name for the new elementary school being built on Forest Hill-Irene Road.

Residents can provide their input by taking a brief survey.

The survey asks you to rank three possible names and also gives you the opportunity to add names to the list.

To vote, go to form.jotform.com/81915621812960.

The options are Forest Hill Elementary School, Poplar Pike Elementary School and Germantown Oaks Elementary School.