Annual Germantown Sidewalk Sale this weekend

Once again Germantown’s finest retail establishments will come together to create an exciting, fun-filled shopping extravaganza for the 16th Annual Germantown Sidewalk Sale.

Sponsored by the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce, the city will come alive with bargains on July 20 through July 22.

The Germantown community prides itself on well-maintained and well-lit shopping centers, spacious and convenient parking and a secure family environment. We have one-of-a-kind boutiques, unique shops and stores that will dazzle you.

From Carrefour to Shops of Forest Hill, this once a year sale includes all Germantown shopping centers, as well as individual shops, and the Old Germantown district.

Sidewalk sales with back to school bargains and exciting specials are just some of the things that await shoppers.