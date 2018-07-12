Board approves warrants to make way for The Grove

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved three warrants that will allow for a future outdoor entertainment venue.

GPAC recently announced plans to build The Grove, an outdoor performance venue in the grassy, treed area to the north of the theater.

This state-of-the-art outdoor venue will feature a high-definition video wall located on the stage. The video wall will allow for opportunities to use technology to enhance performances, feature concert movies and films, as well as simulcast performances from the indoor venue.

On Monday night, Board members approved warrants to:

1) Allow civic space within an area not designated on the regulating plan.

2) Allow the existing parking for GPAC to remain as is and to be used for the new venue.

3) Allow for an architectural screen around the venue up to 10 feet tall.

On the outdoor stage itself, GPAC anticipates having both free and ticketed performances, such as concerts, theater and dance productions.

The new outdoor space will have capacity for 1,200 guests, as well as a bar and plenty of spaces for food trucks.

The Grove at GPAC will be designed to be “treasured community gathering space for the exploration and enjoyment of the arts for decades to come.” With a $4 million price tag, GPAC is looking for the support of the greater community to move the project ahead.

In hopes of breaking ground next July, GPAC has launched a capital campaign to raise funds for construction. There are a number of donor levels, ranging from the $50,000 Cornerstone level to the $1,000 Bedrock level.

“No amount of support is too small and all gifts will be recognized within The Grove,” said GPAC Director of Development Parke Kennedy.

In addition, all gifts are tax-deductible and currently, all gifts are being matched.

Those who want to help to grow the Grove can also donate. Those interested can go online to www.GPACweb.com to donate any amount of their choosing. Another option to donate is by mailing a check written out to GPAC specifying The Grove campaign in the memo line.

For more information about the campaign or to discuss other ways to contribute, contact Parke Kennedy at 901.751.7505 or at parke@gpacweb.com.

Kennedy said the Grove will “appeal to people who are looking for a more casual atmosphere in which to enjoy the arts, while also bringing together families with small children, millennials and empty nesters alike.”

People can bring their kids and dogs, grab some food, get a drink and share an amazing arts experience. Plans for the first season at The Grove already includes two national touring shows, four regional touring acts, ten performances by locally acclaimed artists and three festivals.

For the national touring shows, GPAC will have the unprecedented advantage of being able to move the performance indoors in the event of inclement weather.