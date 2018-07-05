18-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FATAL TACO BELL SHOOTING

The Bartlett Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal July 3 shooting at Taco Bell in Bartlett

The suspect, 18-year-old Kendrell Spight, is now in custody at the Bartlett City Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder and also with employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

A BPD statement added, “The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made in connection with this case.”

A fatal shooting on July 3 at Taco Bell on U.S. 70 in Bartlett remains under investigation. The incident’s location, 7571 U.S. 70, is just two-tenths of a mile from the Bartlett Police Department headquarters.

Officers working the Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza on Tuesday night, July 3, saw a fight break out in the restaurant’s parking lot as thousands of people were leaving the city’s fireworks display. The fight escalated to an estimated dozen shots being fired on the west side of the lot. The 17-year-old victim, a Memphis resident, was shot numerous times in the torso and one leg and was taken to Regional One Health Medical Center for emergency care. He later died at the hospital.

According to a statement released by the BPD, “The investigation has revealed so far that this was not a random shooting and the suspect and victim were known to each other and there and been previous altercations between two.”