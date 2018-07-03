‘Pop-up’ beer garden to open in Germantown

Germantown’s Beer Board voted last week to approve a permit for on-premise consumption at Memphis Bar Ties, which is a new entertainment venture that will set up in the vacant Grimaldi’s space at Saddle Creek North on W. Farmington Blvd.

City Administrator Patrick Lawton called the endeavor a “pop-up style beer garden.”

The proposed days and times of operation will be Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 2-9 p.m., and Sundays from 2-6 p.m.

“I love it,” said Alderman Forrest Owens. “It looks exciting. It’s something new that we haven’t experienced in Germantown. Hopefully it will drive some folks to that center.”

Patrons will be able to drink and eat on the patio and indoors. Around 30 parking spaces will be designated for food trucks and games.

“Any time we can put someone in an empty bay in one of our lifestyle centers, we’re very excited,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo.

Liquor will not be served at the weekly Germantown events.

Journal West 10 recently caught up with co-owner Lowell Hinte:

• When did you two start Bar Ties? Why? We started Memphis Bar Ties almost four years ago. With more than 20 years’ combined restaurant and bar-tending experience, Lowell Hinte and Scott Boyd founded Memphis Bar Ties in 2014 to provide a high level of professionalism and personality for the bar for any type of event.

We wanted to use our expertise to ensure that the bars we manage run smoothly by thinking through all aspects of the bar: drink menus, specialty cocktails, bar equipment, supplies, quantities, guest count, glass type, garnishes, mixers.

We saw an opportunity when we noticed that the typical event bar just seemed like a drunken relative passing out drinks or a person in a black shirt with an ABC card that appeared like they were forced to be there just to work. It lacked energy and seemed like an afterthought when in reality it’s one of the most important aspects of an event.

• Was this (beer garden) a concept you envisioned for awhile? We have been looking for ways to expand our business. We recently purchased a horse trailer that was converted to a mobile bar with a three tap keg system. We also discussed hosting our own events and vending alcoholic beverages. Saddle Creek and Doc’s Wine, Spirits & More have been discussing this concept for a while and they approached us as the most eligible vendor to make it happen.

• How did you settle on Saddle Creek for the location? The Grimaldi’s location has been vacant since February. Saddle Creek wanted to utilize the space to offer something fun and exciting. The Saddle Creek Beer Garden will help drive traffic to Saddle Creek North and help showcase the space. It is also conveniently located in the heart of Germantown and easily accessible to the community.

• When will the first event be held? We are working diligently behind the scenes to bring this to the City of Germantown as soon as possible. Our proposed start date is July 14.

• If this concept works over the summer, is this something you will try and duplicate elsewhere in the future? Absolutely. If we can prove it’s success, we can host these in other parts of Memphis and surrounding areas.

• What food vendors do you expect to participate? We are working closely with our personal network of food truck owners as well as the Memphis Food Truck Association to provide a rotation of food trucks.

• What will the beer selection look like? The beer selection will be versatile. We will serve a combination of local and domestic varietals along with cider (gluten-free) options as well a non-alcoholic beverages for the kids.