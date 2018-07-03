Madonna Learning Center wins $30,000 IT makeover

Unistar-Sparco Computers, Inc. (Sparco) announced last week that Madonna Learning Center is the winner of their Extreme IT Makeover Giveaway, giving them a complete office technology transformation and upgrade worth $30,000.

Madonna Learning Center will receive a full-service IT workplace improvement.

Soo-Tsong Lim, CEO and president of Sparco, says that Sparco’s motivation behind the giveaway was not just to give back to the community in a way that they know best, but it was also to get other companies to do the same.

“At Sparco, we hope to live by example in every aspect of our business, not just how we treat our employees and clients but also the community,” Lim said. “Madonna Learning Center won not just because of their need for a completely new IT system, but also because they are a non-profit doing a social service to Memphis and the community – It was a win in every single department.”

The contest registration, which opened on Nov. 2 at Sparco’s “Bring Your IT Back to Life” event, was open until Jan. 1. Over 25 businesses in the area applied.

Jo Gilbert, Executive Director of Madonna Learning Center, says she is beyond thrilled for what this will do for the school in advancing their capabilities from infrastructure to the desktops.

“Madonna will be celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2019 and we hope to be here another 50 years,” Gilbert said. “And with upgraded technology and new daily operating systems, we will have the practical foundation we need to do so.”

Sparco expects to begin the project for Madonna Learning Center by June 18.

“This is a huge deal for us,” said Cynthia Salem, fiscal manager for the Madonna Learning Center. “It is such an amazing gift.”

“We’d also like to thank all other businesses that entered the giveaway,” Lim said. “We will continue to look for opportunities to support all the IT needs of small businesses in our community.”