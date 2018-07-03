Germantown Police Reports

June 22

Crimes

• The victim provided money to an unknown caller in a telephone scam in the 3000 block of Sandy Creek Drive at 12:25 p.m.

• A vehicle was rummaged through and nothing was taken in the 7900 block of Farnifold Drive at 1:40 p.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through and nothing was taken in the 3100 block of Chapel Woods Cove at 3:08 p.m.

• A vehicle was forcibly entered and nothing was taken in the 7900 block of Farnifold Drive at 3:27 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 2 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 7500 Poplar Ave. at 5:15 p.m.

June 23

Crimes

• Two unknown suspects took merchandise from the business without paying at 9234 Poplar Ave. and 12:41 p.m.

• An owner’s manual was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 8600 block of Havenhurst Drive at 2:07 p.m.

• A victim’s bank account was accessed using a mobile application in the 6800 block of Old Bridge Lane at 2:16 p.m.

• A backpack was taken from an unlocked vehicle and another unlocked vehicle was rummaged through but nothing was taken in the 3100 block of Tallwood Drive at 2:33 p.m.

• An unattended wallet was taken inside the business at 2011 Exeter Road at 3:23 p.m.

• Currency was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 2000 block of Bensonwood Drive at 4:30 p.m.

• A victim received threatening text messages in the 8200 block of Georgetown Place at 5:04 p.m.

• Officers arrested an adult for using fraudulent ATM cards to obtain money at 7640 Poplar Ave. at 7:57 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Hacks Cross Road and Winding Creek Road at 7:45 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. ad Poplar Pike at 9:20 p.m.

June 24

Crimes

• A 2018 Hyundai Elantra was taken from a residence in the 1900 block of Walworth Court at 12:27 p.m.

• A vehicle was used to damage a lawn in the 2500 block of S. Germantown Road at 12:46 p.m.

• A handgun and ammunition were taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 7400 block of Heathmore Place at 1:41 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a curb at Wolf River Blvd. and Johnson Road at 12:20 a.m.

June 25

Crimes

• Jewelry was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 6600 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 2:56 p.m.

• Patio furniture was taken from a residence in the 1200 block of Sundance Cove at 5 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at South Germantown Road and Wolf River Boulevard at 1:30 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Riverdale Road and Poplar Pike at 2:40 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 3:54 p.m.

June 26

Crimes

• Computer equipment was taken from a storage cart inside the building at 2085 Cordes Road at 8:45 a.m.

• The business reported that someone took money from a safe at 1940 Exeter Road at 9:12 a.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and West Brierbrook Road at 8 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Pike at 12:14 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at West Street and Enterprise Ave. at 4:11 p.m.

June 27

Crimes

• Officers arrested two juveniles for entering a garage and unlawfully entering two vehicles in the 9100 block of Sycamore Creek Cove at 1:10 a.m.

• An unknown male took cigarettes from the business without paying at 1351 S. Germantown Road at 5:36 a.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a utility pole at Kimbrough Road and Farmington Blvd. at 5:17 p.m.

June 28

Crimes

• Officers arrested a juvenile for possessing marijuana during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Neshoba Road at 2:19 a.m.

• Currency was taken from a vehicle in the 2800 block of Oakleigh Lane at 5:15 a.m.

• A vehicle was forcible entered and medication was taken in the 8600 block of Somerset Lane at 5:37 a.m.

• A 2014 Honda Odyssey was taken a driveway in the 2900 block of Rich Hill Cove at 6:29 a.m.

• Fraudulent online purchases were made using a victim’s debit account information in the 2100 block of Spring Made Cove at 11:53 a.m.

• Fraudulent accounts were created using a victim’s personal information in the 1700 block of Oak Hill Road at 1:21 p.m.

• Officers arrested a male adult for attempting to pass a stolen check in the 9300 block of Poplar Avenue at 3:13 p.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through and nothing was taken in the 7700 block of Foster Ridge Road at 6:44 p.m.

• A 2011 BMW was taken by an acquaintance during a sales transaction in the 7800 block of Poplar Ave. at 6:58 p.m.

• A female adult was assaulted by an acquaintance with no injuries reported in the 1900 block of S. Germantown Road at 9:20 p.m.

• Officers arrested an adult for possessing marijuana during a traffic stop at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 11:13 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Riverdale Road at 8:11 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Brierbrook Road at 10:05 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 10:11 a.m.