Horse Show celebrates 70 years in Germantown

The Germantown Charity Horse Show is celebrating its 70th year in the heart of Germantown. The show was started by a group of fox hunters in 1948 and has grown to one of the premier events in the Mid-South, not to mention one of the largest all-breed shows in the country attracting competitors from many states.

To help GCHS celebrate its platinum anniversary, the Wells Fargo Stagecoach with its six horse hitch will perform nightly. The stagecoach will be available all day for pictures.

Spectators will have the opportunity to see the actual hitching process up close as the stagecoach prepares to go in the ring for the evening show. We are so proud to have a piece of our country’s history to help us celebrate the history of the Germantown Charity Horse Show.

Since the Germantown Charity is an all breed show consisting of Hunter/jumpers, Tennessee Walking Horses, Paso Finos, Western American Saddlebreds, feathered horses, single footing and carriage driving, spectators will be entertained with lots of equestrian diversity. Each night there are approximately 20 classes competing for ribbons, trophies, and championship money. Competitors and horses will be putting their best foot/hoof forward for their best performance.

Tuesday begins with the hunter/jumper Versatility Challenge and the presentation of The Keepsake Perpetual Trophy. Next on the roster is the Costume Class with kids and horses dressed up as whatever they can imagine. Even Melanie Smith Taylor, our Olympic Gold Medalist special guest, started her equestrian career in the costume class. Speaking of costumes, Charity, the Germantown Charity Horse Show Mascot will be in the stands nightly being his lovable self.

Take a step back in time this year with Sidesaddle classes that begin on Tuesday. Watch the ladies ride as they did in olden days. A new class for Tuesday is the Family Class where you and your significant others ride together in the ring.

Come early Wednesday night to see the $15,000 Welcome Stakes Jumping Competition and the Lead Line Class. Lead Line gives you a preview of future riders as parents lead around tiny riders dressed in English or western attire on their favorite ponies.

Again this year, we have a Media Class with local television and radio celebrities riding horses, some for the first time. Carriage driving begins on Wednesday and continues each night with the Championship on Saturday.

Thursday night is the $5000 Gambler’s Choice jumping competition sponsored by the family of the late Harold Walker, a past president and competitor. The Memphis Mounted Patrol will present the flag on Thursday. Thursday and Friday night will be speed racking heats.

Speed racking, the equivalent of equestrian NASCAR,

really gets the crowd going as the horses pick up speed with the “let ‘em run” call from the announcer. Saturday night, the best five of the two heats will race for the Championship.

Friday begins early with the second round of the Pony Hunter Classic and the Germantown Hunter classic, both jumping competitions This is a big evening for competitors with a full schedule of Tennessee Walking Horses, Paso Finos, and Gypsy Vanners.

Saturday is the big night of the $25,000.00 Grand Prix jumping competition sponsored by Conway Services. Get there early (by 4:00) to get a seat and see all the action because the Grand Prix is the first event. Again, this year we welcome Melanie Smith Taylor, Olympic Gold Medalist, TV broadcaster, and author doing the commentary for the Grand Prix. After the Grand Prix, GCHS presents the “Old West Special Trails Grand Entry Team,” with a special platinum performance. Plan to stay the evening and see the championship performances and trophy presentations the competitors have been working for all week.

Saturday night is Big Hats and Bowties night so ladies and gents “show your stuff.”

Where else can you have such a variety of entertainment, food, competition, and fun for such a low price? Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children, so bring the whole family and enjoy a Germantown Tradition with a flair for modern day excitement.

For more information, call 901.754.0009 or go to www.gchs.org.