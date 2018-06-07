Germantown Police Reports

May 25

Crimes

• The victim’s credit account was fraudulently accessed online. The complaint originated from the 7500 block of Parker Circle at 11:10 a.m.

• Four suspects stole clothing from a business at 9125 Poplar Ave. at 11:36 a.m.

• A female suspect attempted to pay for merchandise with a counterfeit bill at 1300 S. Germantown Road at 1:54 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Neshoba Road and S. Germantown Road at 4:11 p.m.

May 26

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for consuming inhalants in the 1200 block of S. Germantown Road at 7:14 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Farmington Blvd. and Wolf River Blvd. at 2:17 p.m.

May 27

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 2:47 p.m.

May 28

Crimes

• The victim reported being followed and harassed by her ex-husband. The complaint originated at 7787 Wolf River Blvd. at 3:48 a.m.

• The paint on the victim’s vehicle was damaged in the 1300 block of S. Germantown Road at 3:05 p.m.

• Currency and ammunition were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 6500 block of Poplar Ave. at 3:51 p.m.

• Fine China and checks were stolen from a residence in the 8600 block of Poplar Ave. at 5:45 p.m.

• An adult female was arrested for damaging a business’ window at 1230 S. Germantown Road at 6:35 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and S. Germantown Road at 11:12 a.m.

May 29

Crimes

• The victim’s stolen credit card information was used in attempt to make a fraudulent online purchase. The complaint originated from the 2200 block of Otterburn Lane at 1:45 p.m.

• The victim’s stolen personal information was used to fraudulently open a wireless account. The complaint originated from the 9500 block of Ash Grove Cove at 5:46 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 4:09 p.m.

• Three vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Estates Parkway at 4:40 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a broken tree limb at Howard Road and Mimosa Drive at 5:21 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a curb at Farmington Blvd. and Sonning Drive at 6:30 p.m.

May 30

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 2900 block of S. Germantown Road at 2:34 a.m.

• The victim’s stolen identity was used to make fraudulent transactions. The complaint originated from the 8100 block of Kimbrook Drive at 10:24 a.m.

• A former tenant stole property from a building at 2219 S. Germantown Road at 2:37 p.m.

• The victim reported receiving unwanted text messages. The complaint originated in the 8100 block of Waverly Crossing at 6:25 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a parked car at 7700 Farmington Blvd. at 3:48 p.m.

May 31

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 9:41 a.m.

• A fire extinguisher was used to damage a patio door in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 10:55 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and West Brierbrook Road at 4:49 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Preakness Place and Wolf River Blvd. at 6:08 p.m.