Superintendent highlights district achievements

By Jason Manuel

GMSD Superintendent

As we leave for summer break, I believe it is important to reflect and celebrate the many successes that occurred this school year.

Germantown Municipal School District is arguably the best school district in Tennessee after only four short years in existence. Besides our exemplary test scores and numerous accolades, our staff has seen proof of our success through our enrollment growth. People want to attend our schools and are moving to Germantown to be a part of something special. Since opening our doors in 2014, our district has grown by over 600 students.

The school year began with the opening of the Riverdale Expansion, which earned a Memphis Business Journal Building Memphis Award for its design alongside projects like Crosstown Concourse and Ballet Memphis.

In May, we broke ground on the new elementary school located off of the corner of Forest Hill-Irene and Poplar Pike Road. This is the single largest project taken on by either the school district or the City of Germantown and will be a world-class place for learning when it opens in the Fall of 2019.

Over the summer, Germantown Municipal School District will be completing several facility upgrades including: painting the interior of Houston High School; replacing the ceiling grid and tiles; and upgrading lighting at Farmington Elementary School.

As our year together began, we received several academic honors– the highest achievement scores in the state for high school end-of-course assessments as well as the highest district ACT composite average in the state for the third year in a row, consistently outpacing state and national averages. At 25.5, the average composite score for the graduates is currently the highest in the nearly 30-year history of Houston High School.

Such an achievement alone would be impressive, but the overall composite increase of more than half a point from the previous year serves as a testament to the tremendous efforts of teachers at every grade level. Our district continues to foster these successes in preparing students for their futures, as demonstrated by last week’s graduating class, which collectively garnered an impressive $34.6 million in scholarships.

Additionally, we’ve been proud to highlight a high volume of students winning local, regional, state and national awards in academics, athletics and fine arts. In all areas, our schools are continuing in a tradition of excellence. I am proud that our schools are continuing to create and innovate ways for ALL of our students to experience success.

We were extremely proud that our Exceptional Student Education Department was recognized nationally as one of 54 districts that are utilizing community partnerships to increase outcomes for students with disabilities. With this distinction and so many others, it is evident that our staff is thinking outside-of-the-box while becoming trailblazers in their fields.

The district has also expanded extra-curricular offerings and programs to develop the whole child. Our GMSD staff has invested time and energy into helping others through record breaking hours of community service and increased opportunities for giving back. At every school, programs expanded to include things like the Pay It Forward Club at Riverdale, Dolphin Buddies at Dogwood, the Mindfulness Club at Farmington, and the new House System at Houston Middle School.

For the third consecutive year, our district was named a Commercial Appeal’s Top Work Place. As our staff works tirelessly to serve our students, we work tirelessly to serve them. We are proud for the fourth year to provide health care without a premium increase to our membership, to fully fund our post-retirement benefits, and to include a 2-percent salary increase for all staff members. We consider our district a premier employment destination, one that values retention as much as recruitment.

Parent support is vital, and our district leaders have continued to engage the community in making important decisions that affect your children and your schools. I would like to thank all citizens who participated in our many committees, surveys, or public meetings: from designing the new school to discussing attendance zone options.

I hope that everyone has a restful and relaxing summer vacation as we look forward to the 2018-2019 school year.