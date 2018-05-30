The Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Farmer’s Insurance Agent Mathew Fields at 2024 Exeter Road, Suite No. 2 in Germantown.

Farmers Insurance Group offers insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and provides other insurance and financial services products. For more information go to: agents.farmers.com/rfields.

Pictured are Alma Butler and Agent Mathew Fields holding scissors, surrounded by friends and members of the Germantown Chamber of Commerce.