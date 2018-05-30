Germantown Police Reports

May 18

Crimes

• Shoes were stolen from a business at 7712 Poplar Ave. at 11:41 a.m.

• An adult was arrested for assaulting a family member during an argument in the 2200 block of Dogwood Oaks Drive at 5 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at 8945 Dogwood Road at 8:41 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 1:03 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a utility pole at Hacks Cross Road and Farindon Drive at 1:25 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 1:58 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 2:10 p.m.

• Three vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and Fountainside Drive at 4:40 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided on Village Shops Drive at 5:35 p.m.

May 19

Crimes

• Two juveniles were arrested for the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 11:02 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a curb and a light pole at 2123 Enterprise Drive at 1:10 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Johnson Road and Glenda Road at 1:45 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Kimbrough Road at 10:45 p.m.

May 20

Crimes

• The victim reported receiving harassing phone calls. The complaint originated at 7701 Poplar Ave. at 3:14 p.m.

• An unknown object was used to damage the paint on the victim’s vehicle. The complaint originated in the 7700 block of Hobbits Glen Drive at 3:54 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance at 8750 Farmington Blvd. at 11:42 p.m.

• Two suspects stole beer from a business at 9113 Winchester Road at 11:48 p.m.

Crashes

• Three vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Poplar Ave. and S. Germantown Road at 12:16 a.m.

May 21

Crimes

• A utility trailer was stolen in the 2900 block of Johnson Road at 9:48 a.m.

• An ice maker was stolen from a residence in the 9000 block of Winston Woods Circle at 10:50 a.m.

• Four adults were arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 9325 Poplar Ave. at 3:53 p.m.

• The victim’s stolen credit card information was used to make fraudulent online purchases. The complaint originated from the 1900 block of Miller Farms Road at 6:45 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Cross Village Drive and S. Germantown Road at 5:18 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Fox Hill Circle and Johnson Road at 5:55 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Poplar Ave. at 7:05 p.m.

May 22

Crimes

• The victim reported being assaulted by an acquaintance during an argument in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 12:29 a.m.

• The victim was contacted in an attempt to scam money. The complaint originated in the 2500 block of Birch Tree Drive at 7:43 a.m.

• A cell phone was stolen by an acquaintance from a residence in the 2000 block of Sonning Drive at 8:06 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Riverdale Road at 9:30 a.m.

• A vehicle struck a parked vehicle at Plantation Circle and Deep Valley Drive at 11:07 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 9077 Poplar Ave. at 2:02 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Exeter Road at 5:01 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a mailbox at Devonshire Cove and Hampstead Lane at 5:23 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Brierbrook Road at 5:41 p.m.

• A vehicle struck a parked vehicle at Hidden Oaks Cove and Hidden Oaks Drive at 7:50 p.m.

May 23

Crimes

• Three females stole merchandise from a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 12:25 p.m.

• A trailer was stolen from a driveway in the 8200 block of Pine Valley Drive at 6:59 p.m.

• A female juvenile was arrested for assaulting her mother in the 7500 block of Bavarian Drive at 9:05 p.m.

May 24

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for assaulting his wife in the 2800 block of Oakleigh Lane at 4:06 a.m.

• The victim’s stolen credit card information was used to make a fraudulent purchase at 2031 West Street at 10:21 a.m.

• The victim was assaulted by an acquaintance at 9485 Crestwyn Hills Cove at 5:49 p.m.

• Two females stole beer from a business at 9095 Poplar Ave. at 7:53 p.m.

• Two family members were involved in a physical altercation in the 7500 block of Bavarian Drive at 8:22 p.m.

• Two adults were arrested for the possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Neshoba Road at 10:47 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Exeter Road at 10:26 a.m.

• A vehicle struck a building causing possible injuries at 7690 Poplar Ave. at 1:05 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Poplar Woods Circle East at 3:02 p.m.